Rangers-Canes, Battle of Alberta up next in NHL playoffs

Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) skates in the background during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. The second round of the NHL playoffs features two rematches from last year's first round. The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the East. And the Colorado Avalanche play the St. Louis Blues in one of two series in the West. The Lightning eliminated the Panthers in six games a year ago, while the Avalanche swept the Blues. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)