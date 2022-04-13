Coaching couple, banned for life by Gymnastic Canada, cancel their appeals

Former Canadian Gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker arrives at the courthouse with his wife Elizabeth Brubaker in Sarnia, Ont, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Eleven Canadian gymnasts who say they were abused by coaches Dave and Elizabeth Brubaker applauded the news that the couple has withdrawn an appeal of their coaching bans. The Brubakers have denied all the charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart.