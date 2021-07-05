Redblacks offensive lineman Alex Mateas announces retirement after five CFL seasons

Ottawa Redblacks offensive linemen Jason Lauzon-Seguin, from left to right, Matthew Albright, Alex Mateas, Evan Johnson and Jake Silas wait for the B.C. Lions to approach the line of scrimmage for a play during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, B.C., on October 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD/GAC

OTTAWA - Canadian offensive lineman Alex Mateas has retired, the Ottawa Redblacks announced Monday.

Ottawa selected Mateas first overall in the 2015 CFL draft. He spent his entire career with the Redblacks, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2016.

"Well, RNation, it has been an absolute pleasure representing you on and off the field," Mateas said in a statement. “I will forever be grateful for the experiences and memories … To all the fans, teammates, coaches, friends, foes, competitors and everyone in between: thank you."

Mateas, 30, played his college football at the University of Connecticut. The six-foot-four 317-pounder appeared in 88 games for the Redblacks and was an East Division all-star in 2017 and 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.

