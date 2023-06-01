Pride Toronto director says Bass apology a first step, encourages talk with community

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass gives a statement to media ahead of interleague baseball action against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Pride Toronto director Sherwin Modeste said that Bass's apology for supporting anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts on social media was a "first step," but that it's important "it goes beyond an apology." THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Chidley-Hill