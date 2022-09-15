CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +125, Montreal +204, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Kei Kamara leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the New England Revolution following a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire.
The Revolution are 6-8-9 against Eastern Conference teams. The Revolution have a 3-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.
Montreal is 14-4-5 in conference play. Montreal is ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing 49 goals.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. Montreal won the last meeting 4-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gustavo Bou has scored seven goals with two assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.
Romell Quioto has 15 goals and four assists for Montreal. Kamara has scored five goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
Montreal: 6-1-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).
Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.