Roughriders post $3.9 million profit from CFL's return to play last season

Spectators gather at Mosaic Stadium before CFL football action with the Saskatchewan Roughriders meeting the Montreal Alouettes in Regina on July 2, 2022. The CFL's return to play in 2021 was a profitable one for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Roughriders posted a $3.9-million profit last season, the community-owned franchise announced at its annual general meeting Tuesday night. Saskatchewan finished second in the West Division in 2021 with a 9-5 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu