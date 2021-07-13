Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons

FILE - Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) waves to the crowd as he receives a standing ovation after the Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL hockey game in Nashville, in this Monday, May 10, 2021, file photo. Rinne, the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner, is retiring after 15 seasons. Rinne, 38, announced his decision Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)