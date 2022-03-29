Canada's Savannah Grewal eager to return to Augusta after success as a junior

Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ont., shown in a handout photo, is the second Canadian to ever play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur golf tournament, following Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, Que. It's not, however, Grewal's first time winning at the storied course. She won the Girls 14-15 Drive, Chip, and Putt competition there five years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Hugh Hargrave/Golf Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**