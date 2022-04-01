Athletes can battle effects of maltreatment in sport well into adulthood

Canada's Brittany Rogers competes on the uneven bars during the women's team artistic gymnastics competition at Coomera Indoor Stadium during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, April 6, 2018. Rogers, who competed for Canada at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, is among dozens of current and retired gymnasts who penned an open letter to Sport Canada about the maltreatment in their sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara