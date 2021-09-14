AP source: Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

FILE - In this April 1, 2021, file photo, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Seattle. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, that the Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle's Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, the source said.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)