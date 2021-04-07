De Grasse the one notable absence from Canada's team for World Athletics Relays

After a season wiped out by COVID-19, Canadian sprinters finally have a chance to race on the global stage.
Aaron Brown and Crystal Emmanuel headline Canada's team for the World Athletics Relays next month in Poland, where Tokyo Olympic berths will be on the line.
"I know going into the championship that Glenroy (Gilbert), our head coach, will convey the message of qualifying for Tokyo before anything else," said Brown, who'll race the men's 4x100-metre relay. "As one of the veteran leaders on this team, I echo that sentiment."
The event May 1-2 in Chorzow marks the first global track event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will bring together 1,000 athletes from 46 countries vying for spots in both the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 world championships in Eugene, Or.
Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse is the one notable absence from the Canadian team. There was no immediate word on the reason for his absence.
De Grasse and Brown were both on the men's 4x100 relay that won bronze at the 2016 Olympics.
Beside the lack of competitions, Canadian track and field athletes have been particularly hard hit compared to many of their opponents because of Canada's travel restrictions around the pandemic.
"Globally, everyone has struggled over the past year, but in Canada we have faced a number of challenges including several lockdowns and a lack of training space for our athletes," Gilbert said.
The 24 Canadians will gather for a training camp in Baton Rouge, La., before travelling to Poland.
"Due to the global pandemic it has been well over a year since this group has trained or competed together," Gilbert said. "This camp will be essential in building back the group cohesiveness and unity, not to mention the skills required to run fast as a team."
Canadian World Relays Team:
Bolande Ajomale (men's 4x100); Andre Azonwanna (men's 4x100); Khamica Bingham (women's 4x100); Jerome Blake (men's 4x100); Bismark Boateng (men's 4x100); Aaron Brown (men's 4x100); Alicia Brown (womens, mixed 4x400); Leya Buchana (women's 4x100); Austin Cole (mixed 4x400); Joshua Cunningham (mixed 4x400); Emmanuel (women's 4x100): Shaina Harrison (women's 4x100); Farah Jacques (women's 4x100); Audrey Leduc (women's 4x100); Sade McCreath-Tardiel (women's 4x100); Philip Osei (mixed 4x400); Michal Powell (women's, mixed 4x400); Madeline Price (women's, mixed 4x400); Brendon Rodney (men's 4x100): Zeo Sherar (women's, mixed 4x400); Gavin Smellie (men's 4x100); Aiyanna Stiverne (women's, mixed 4x400); Katherine Surin (women's, mixed 4x400); Sage Watson (women's, mixed 4x400).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.