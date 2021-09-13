Despite loss, Canadian men unchanged at No. 21 in latest World Rugby rankings

Canada back Ben LaSage, left, tries to tackle U.S. center Bryce Campbell during the first half of a Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification pathway match, in Glendale, Colo., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The U.S. Eagles have returned to No. 16 in the World Rugby rankings in the wake of their 59-50 aggregate win over Canada in Rugby World Cup qualifying play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski