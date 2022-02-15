Pepe suspended for role in brawl at end of Portuguese game

FILE - Porto's Pepe rubs his head during their Champions League Group B soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Porto defender Pepe has been suspended for two matches after being accused of kicking an official from another team during a brawl in the Portuguese league last week. The veteran Portugal international was red carded for allegedly kicking a Sporting Lisbon club director during the altercation at the end of the 2-2 draw between the teams on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira, file)