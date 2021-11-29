Karel Vejmelka has 46-save shutout as Coyotes upset Jets 1-0

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) during the first period of NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Vejmelka made 46 saves to record his first NHL shutout as the Coyotes clipped Winnipeg 1-0 on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade