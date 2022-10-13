Thursday's Scoreboard

MLB

(Best-of-Five Division Series)

American League

Houston 4 Seattle 2

(Houston leads series 2-0)

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, ppd

(N.Y. Yankees lead series 1-0)

---

NHL

Pittsburgh 6 Arizona 2

Philadelphia 5 New Jersey 2

Buffalo 4 Ottawa 1

Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 3 Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 7 Minnesota 3

Dallas 4 Nashville 1

Calgary 5 Colorado 3

Vegas 1 Chicago 0

Seattle 4 Los Angeles 1

---

QMJHL

Charlottetown 4 Cape Breton 3 (OT)

Halifax 5 Drummondville 2

Shawinigan 5 Acadie-Bathurst 2

---

OHL

North Bay 3 Peterborough 1

---

NFL

Washington 12 Chicago 7

---

NBA Pre-Season

Memphis 126 Detroit 111

Oklahoma City 118 San Antonio 112

---

