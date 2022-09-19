Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes lines up for a faceoff against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what’s in store for the Canucks with a full season of coach Bruce Boudreau at the helm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck