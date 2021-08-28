Star running back Harris eager for season debut as Blue Bombers host Stampeders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris celebrates his touchdown against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the first half of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back will make his season debut Sunday at home against the Calgary Stampeders (1-2) after missing the first three games with a calf injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette