CFL sacks leader Leonard signs two-year extension with Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders' A.C. Leonard, right, and Loucheiz Purifoy, left, bring down Calgary Stampeders' Ka'Deem Carey during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

REGINA - American defensive lineman A.C. Leonard, who registered a CFL-high 11 sacks last season, signed a two-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 250-pound Leonard was scheduled to become a CFL free agent next month.

Leonard, 29, posted a career-best 11 sacks in 11 games last season while adding 41 tackles (six for a loss), two pass knockdowns, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also played in the division semifinal and final, registering a combined seven tackles and two pass knockdowns.

Leonard, a converted receiver, has registered 36 sacks, 200 tackles, one interception and five forced fumbles in 78 career games with B.C. (2015), Ottawa (2018) and Saskatchewan (2016-18, 2019-present).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.

