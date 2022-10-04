Ohio walleye scandal deals big blow to tournament fishing

From left, Rossford, Ohio Mayor Neil MacKinnon III, Rossford Walleye Roundup Tournament champions Jacob Runyan, Chase Cominsky, and Bass Pro Shops general manager Tony Williamson celebrate on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bass Pro Shops in Rossford. Prosecutors in Cleveland are investigating an apparent cheating scandal during the lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie. A Twitter video shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail event, on Friday cutting open walleye and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside the winning catch of five fish to bolster their weight. Anglers Runyan and Cominsky were disqualified. THE CANADIAN PRESS/The Blade via AP-Isaac Ritchey