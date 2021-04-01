Montreal Alouttes embrace possibility of NFL games being played in CFL team's city

In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks during a ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla.The Montreal Alouettes are embracing the possibility of NFL games being played in their city.NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel