Raptors Uprising GC looks to go one better in 2021, targeting NBA 2K League title

Xavier (Type) Vescovi, left to right, Joshua (TsJosh) McKenna, Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey, Trent (Timelycook) Donald, Trevion (All Hail Trey) Hendrix and Maurice (ReeceMode) Flowers are shown in this undated handout image provided by Raptors Uprising/MLSE. After running the table in the NBA 2K League regular season last year, the playoffs ended prematurely for Raptors Uprising GC in a playoff semifinal loss to eventual champion Wizards District Gaming. The Raptors esports team kicks off a new season this week, looking to finish the job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Raptors Uprising/MLSE. *MANDATORY CREDIT*