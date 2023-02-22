Canada's Fernandez and American partner Mattek-Sands advance in doubles at Dubai

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez returns the ball to Poland's Iga Świątek during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023. Fernandez and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 3-6, 6-1, 13-11 win over Xu Yifan and Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili