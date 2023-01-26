Herta wants to run Wickens in next year's Indianapolis 500

FILE - Car owner Bryan Herta in the pit area during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 21, 2021. Herta wants to enter Robert Wickens in the Indianapolis 500 as early as 2024. That's even a year longer than preferred because of the work required on the hand control system needed for the paralyzed driver. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)