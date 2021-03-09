Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot staying focused after battling cancer, COVID

Olympic snowboarder Max Parrot, diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, answers questions after making an announcement with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada in Montreal on May 9, 2019. For Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, being recognized alongside the likes of LeBron James and Rafael Nadal has been part shock and part inspiration. Hearing he'd been nominated for "Comeback of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards caught the Olympic silver medalist off guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson