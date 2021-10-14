Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan scores twice in Lyon's Champions League Group D win

Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan, left, and Britain's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Rifu, Japan. Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan scored twice Thursday in Lyon's 5-0 win over Portugal's Benfica in UEFA Women's Champions League Group D play Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andre Penner