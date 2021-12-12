Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans went down in the second quarter of the Grey Cup on Sunday.
Evans left with 7:10 remaining in the quarter after going down under two Blue Bombers. He had narrowly escaped Willie Jefferson earlier on the play with the Winnipeg defensive end penalized for his hand connecting with the quarterback's head.
Evans, rubbing his neck, was able to walk off gingerly after receiving treatment. He was replaced by Jeremiah Masoli.
Evans had completed four of nine passes for 24 yards and one interception. He returned to the sidelines to watch the fourth quarter.
An ineffective Masoli had given way to Evans in the second quarter of the Eastern final in Toronto. Evans completed all 16 passes he attempted in leading the Ticats to a 27-19 win over the Argonauts.
That secured Evans the Grey Cup start.
This time it was Masoli who triggered a comeback, with Hamilton leading 10-7 at the half.
