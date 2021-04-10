Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Philadelphia 3 Boston 2
Dallas 4 Florida 1
Chicago 4 Columbus 3
Detroit 5 Carolina 4
Toronto 6 Ottawa 5
Winnipeg 5 Montreal 0
St. Louis 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 0
Calgary 5 Edmonton 0
Los Angeles 4 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Hartford 6 Providence 1
Manitoba 3 Belleville 2 (OT)
Laval 4 Toronto 3
Binghamton 5 WB/Scranton 4 (OT)
Cleveland 9 Rochester 2
Chicago 5 Iowa 4 (OT)
Syracuse 5 Utica 1
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 1
Tucson 4 San Diego 1
Texas 3 Colorado 0
Rockford at Grand Rapids, ppd
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd
---
NBA
Toronto 135 Cleveland 115
L.A. Lakers 126 Brooklyn 101
Philadelphia 117 Oklahoma City 93
Utah 128 Sacramento 112
Portland 118 Detroit 103
Golden State 125 Houston 109
Phoenix 134 Washington 106
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)
Oakland 7 Houston 3
Cleveland 11 Detroit 3
Boston 6 at Baltimore 4 (10 innings)
Toronto 15 L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd
National League
Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 9 St. Louis 5
San Francisco 4 Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4
Arizona 8 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 9 Washington 5
Interleague
San Diego 7 Texas 4
