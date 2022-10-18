Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign QB Zach Collaros to three-year contract extension

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, who dressed but did not play, watches from the sideline during the second half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The Blue Bombers have signed star quarterback Collaros to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

WINNIPEG - Zach Collaros is staying put.

The veteran quarterback signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday.

Collaros, the league's outstanding player last season, was scheduled to become a CFL free agent in February.

Collaros has thrown a career-high 4,115 yards this season and league-high 35 touchdown passes as Winnipeg (14-3) has clinched top spot in the West Division.

Collaros, 34, joined Winnipeg in a 2019 late-season trade with Toronto and has amassed a 31-4 record as the starter while guiding the Bombers to consecutive Grey Cup victories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.