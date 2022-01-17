NHL pioneer O'Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor

FILE - Former Boston Bruins' Willie O'Ree tips his hat as he is honored prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. O'Ree says the ongoing pandemic hasn't diminished what he says will be a "simply amazing" honor watching his No. 22 jersey retired by the Bruins. O'Ree, who broke the NHL's color barrier on Jan. 18, 1958, was slated to attend when he became the 12th player in team history to have his number retired prior to Boston's game against Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, But persisting concerns about the pandemic changed those plans. He will now participate from his home in San Diego.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)