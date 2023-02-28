Leafs trade Rasmus Sandin to Capitals, Pierre Engvall to Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin (38) looks for a rebound as Washington Capitals defenceman Erik Gustafsson (56) tries to clear the puck in front of goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during second period NHL action in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals for fellow defenceman Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick at the 2023 NHL draft on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston