Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB post-season

American League Championship Series

Boston 9 Houston 5

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

National League Championship Series

Atlanta 3 Los Angeles 2

(Game 1 of best-of-seven series)

---

CFL

Montreal 27 Ottawa 16

Calgary 39 B.C. 10

---

NHL

Toronto 3 Ottawa 1

Detroit 3 Vancouver 1

N.Y. Rangers 3 Montreal 1

San Jose 4 Winnipeg 3

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2

Buffalo 2 Arizona 1 (SO)

Florida 5 N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 5 Chicago 2

Columbus 2 Seattle 1 (OT)

Boston 3 Dallas 1

Tampa Bay 2 Washington 1 (OT)

Carolina 3 Nashville 2

St. Louis 5 Colorado 3

Minnesota 3 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Manitoba 1

Belleville 5 Laval 2

Bakersfield 5 Abbotsford 3

WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Cleveland 5 Syracuse 4

Hershey 5 Charlotte 2

Milwaukee 7 Grand Rapids 3

Providence 2 Bridgeport 1

Springfield 2 Hartford 1

Iowa 2 Texas 0

Rockford 5 Chicago 3

Ontario 5 San Diego 2

Stockton 3 Tucson 2

---

MLS

Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 2

Atlanta 2 Toronto 0

Los Angeles FC 3 San Jose 1

Columbus 4 Miami 0

Chicago 2 New England 2

Nashville 0 D.C. United 0

Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 0

Houston 2 Seattle 1

Minnesota 1 Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 2 Portland 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.