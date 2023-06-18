After World Cup, Canadian forward Lucas Cavallini enjoying latest soccer journey

Canada players, left to right, Lucas Cavallini, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea and Tajon Buchanan celebrate their 4-0 win over Jamaica during second half CONCACAF World Cup soccer qualifying action in Toronto on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan Osorio have come a long way since the days of playing soccer as kids in the Cavallini family family basement in Mississauga, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette