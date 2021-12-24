Steinauer named Ticats president of football ops, will retain head coach duties

HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have named Orlondo Steniauer as the team's president of football operations.
Steniauer will retain his role as Ticats head coach while heading up the team's football operations staff.
Steinauer has served as the team’s head coach since December 2018 after spending the previous season as an assistant on June Jones’ staff in Hamilton.
The Ticats advanced to the Grey Cup in 2019 and 2021, losing to Winnipeg both times. There was no Grey Cup in 2020 after the CFL season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamilton also announced that Drew Allemang has been promoted to assistant general manager and director of Canadian scouting while Ed Hervey has joined the organization as assistant GM and senior advisor to the president of football operations.
Spencer Zimmerman was named assistant GM and director of player personnel. has He was the club’s director of U.S scouting in 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2021.