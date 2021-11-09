Mets' Alderson claims New York a deterrent in GM search

FILE - New York Mets president and general manager Sandy Alderson speaks to members of the media before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Miami. Acting general manager Zack Scott will not return to the New York Mets after being placed on administrative leave following an arrest on drunken driving charges in August, according to a person familiar with the firing. President Sandy Alderson assumed GM duties with Scott on paid leave and already oversaw the firing of manager Luis Rojas. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)