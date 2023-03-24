Bayern hires Tuchel to replace Nagelsmann as coach

FILE - Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during his last German Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Bayern Munich might be about to change coaches for the final stretch of the season. The German champions were on the verge of firing Nagelsmann and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel, according to reports in Germany on Thursday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)