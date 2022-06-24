Jays hitting coach Martinez suspended five games for pre-game altercation with umpire

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez, left, works with catcher Tyler Heineman prior to the start of the Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles spring training baseball game at Ed Smith Stadium on Friday March 18, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. Major League Baseball has suspended Martinez five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for after his heated argument with umpire Doug Eddings before a game Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Helber