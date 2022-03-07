'I just want to keep pushing boundaries': Greg Westlake proud of Paralympic career

Canada's Greg Westlake, right, tries to reach for the puck near Unites States' Brody Roybal during the Ice Hockey gold medal match for the 2018 Winter Paralympics at the Gangneung Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, March 18, 2018. As a key player on Canada's Para hockey team for more than 16 years, he's experienced the rush of gold-medal games and the sting of defeat, the camraderie of the athlete's village and the gruelling preparation that goes into readying for the Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ng Han Guan