Malott, Lainesse square off in all-Canadian matchup on UFC Fight Night card

A UFC belt is held up during a news conference in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. With only 14 Canadian-born fighters on a UFC active roster that numbers more than 600, an all-Canadian matchup is rare these days. But Canadian welterweights (Proper) Mike Malott and Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse will face off Saturday on the main card of a UFC Fight Night show in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher