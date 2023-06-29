New York City FC (4-7-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (8-9-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +125, NYCFC +202, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal comes into a matchup against New York City FC after securing three straight shutout wins.
Montreal is 5-6-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Montreal ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up 27 goals.
NYCFC is 2-5-7 against Eastern Conference teams. NYCFC is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 80 shots on goal, averaging 4.0 per game.
Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has three goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has scored two goals over the past 10 games.
Gabriel Pereira has scored six goals with three assists for NYCFC. Gabe Segal has two goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.
NYCFC: 0-4-6, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
NYCFC: James Sands (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.