Offensive lineman Williams signs contract extension to remain with Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders' Zack Williams (67), Malik Henry (82) and Sean McEwen (51) celebrate Henry's touchdown against the B.C. Lions during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, November 12, 2021. Canadian offensive lineman Williams signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday. Williams, a 2019 third-round CFL draft pick, was eligible to become a free agent next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD/TXB

CALGARY - Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

Williams, a 2019 third-round CFL draft pick, was eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We’re excited to bring Zack back for two more years and for him to continue his development as a key piece of one of the top O-line groups in the CFL,” Stampeders GM/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We want players like Zack on our team, and we look forward to watching him work in 2023.”

Williams started all 18 regular-season games at left guard in 2022. Calgary's offensive line allowed a league-low 17 sacks while the Stampeders averaged a CFL-high 135.3 rushing yards per game.

Calgary's Ka'Deem Carey led the league in rushing last season with 1,088 yards.

“I’m just really thankful to be a part of a great organization,” said Williams. “I’m proud to represent the white horse and I’m excited to be back.”

Williams played collegiately at the University of Manitoba and was a 2018 Canada West all-star.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.