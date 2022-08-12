Whitecaps head to Los Angeles looking for fast start against Galaxy

For a change of pace, Jake Nerwinski wants the Vancouver Whitecaps to land the first blow when they face the Los Angeles Galaxy in a Major League Soccer road game Saturday night. Vancouver Whitecaps defender Nerwinski (28) and LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo (2) fight for a head ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ringo H.W. Chiu