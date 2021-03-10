Denis Shapovalov ousts Vasek Pospisil in all-Canadian match at Qatar Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov makes a forehand return to compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Shapovalov beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in an all-Canadian second-round match at the Qatar Open .THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Andy Brownbill

DOHA, Qatar - Denis Shapovalov beat Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-4 in an all-Canadian second-round match at the Qatar Open today.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., never faced a break point against Pospisil.

While Shapovalov got only 55 per cent of his first serves in, he converted on 21 of 25 points on second serve (84 per cent).

Shapovalov is now 2-1 against Pospisil lifetime.

Vancouver's Pospisil, ranked 67th in the world, beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell in the first round, while Shapovalov got a first-round bye.

Shapovalov, the world No. 11, will face the winner of a match between No. 6 seed David Goffin of Belgium and American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the ATP Tour 250 event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.

