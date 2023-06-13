New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant

FILE - In this June 19, 2006, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes coach Peter Laviolette celebrates with the NHL hockey Stanley Cup after Game 7 of the finals against the Edmonton Oilers in Raleigh, N.C. The New York Rangers have hired Laviolette as their next coach, bringing in a seasoned veteran with Stanley Cup-winning experience to replace Gerard Gallant, the team announced Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)