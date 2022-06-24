NBA star Gilgeous-Alexander headlines Canada roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in San Antonio.Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the 16-player roster at next week's Canadian men's national team training camp ahead of the third window of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric Gay