Carson Briere charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs

FILE - Holy Cross's Jack Robilotti (2) defends Mercyhurst's Carson Briere (6) during the first half of an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Worcester, Mass. The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a set of stairs. Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere issued his apology in a statement released by the NHL’s Flyers on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)