OSHAWA, Ont. - Ryan Stepien and Calum Ritchie each scored twice to lead the Oshawa Generals over the visiting Peterborough Petes 6-3 in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.
Ritchie added two assists for a four-point game for the Generals (2-2-1). Lleyton Moore had four assists.
Patrick Leaver made 28 saves for Oshawa while Michael Simpson turned aside 29 pucks in defeat for Peterborough (1-4-0).
Ritchie gave the Generals a 3-0 lead midway through the second period with his first of the game. He scored the game-winning goal at 7:55 of the third to put Oshawa in front 4-2.
Stepien made it 5-2 less than a minute later. He added his second of the game into the empty net at 19:39.
Both Ritchie and Stepien lead the OHL with six goals apiece.
Oshawa went 2 for 5 on the power play.
---
COLTS 6 BATTALION 4
NORTH BAY, Ont. – Barrie (2-2-1) scored four times in the second period, including two from Oliver Smith, to defeat North Bay (3-2-0).
---
67's 7 WOLVES 4
OTTAWA – Thomas Johnston and Jack Beck scored two goals apiece, and Cameron Tolnai had three points (one goal, two assists) for Ottawa (3-2-0). Chase Stillman scored twice for Sudbury (2-4-0). Mitchell Weeks made 45 saves in defeat. The 67's outshot the Wolves 52-26.
---
SPIRIT 2 OTTERS 1
SAGINAW, Mich. – Calem Mangone and Davis Codd scored 1:24 apart in the second period to give the Saginaw Spirit (1-1-0) their first victory of the season. Brett Bressette scored for Erie (1-3-0).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.