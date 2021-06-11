Former Canadian ice dancing champion Kaitlyn Weaver comes out as queer woman

Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje perform their ice dance free dance during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Friday, April 12, 2019, in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Pride month means a little bit more to Weaver this year. The two-time Olympian and former Canadian ice dancing champion publicly came out as a queer woman on Friday in an interview with CBC and in a post on Instagram.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Toru Hanai