Toronto FC looks to live up to expectations as Nashville SC comes to town

Toronto FC head coach Javier Perez stands on the sidelines during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, in Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The last time Toronto FC lost six straight, it cost Chris Armas his coaching job. Some 2 1/2 months on, TFC finds itself mired in another six-game losing run with his replacement, Javier Perez, struggling to control the slide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Dean