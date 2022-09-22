Homan and Lawes earn first-round victories at PointsBet Invitational

Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan directs her team against Team Nova Scotia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

FREDERICTON - Rachel Homan jumped out to an early five-point lead and rolled to a comfortable 8-4 victory over Suzanne Birt on Thursday afternoon at the PointsBet Invitational.

Homan, who throws fourth on a team now skipped by third Tracy Fleury, threw 89 per cent in the first-round victory at Willie O'Ree Place.

Kaitlyn Lawes outscored Emily Deschenes 10-8 and Kristie Moore, filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, edged Kerry Galusha 8-7.

Penny Barker scored three points in the 10th end for a 10-9 win over Hollie Duncan in the lone early upset.

First-round men's play was scheduled for Thursday night at the single-knockout competition.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.