Danish club says Norwegian international centre back Sigurd Rosted headed to Toronto

Slovenia's Andraz Sporar, left, duels for the ball with Norway's Sigurd Rosted during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Slovenia and Norway at the Stozice stadium Ljubljana, Slovenia, Friday Nov. 16, 2018. Toronto FC has added to its defence in the form of Sigurd Rosted, a 28-year-old centre back who arrives from Denmark's Brondby IF. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Darko Bandic